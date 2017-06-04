WEATHER

AccuWeather: T'Storms Likely Monday

Melissa Magee with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and very mild with a shower around in spots. Lows 60-66.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could produce drenching downpours and damaging winds. High 76.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a leftover shower in spots. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A leftover shower in spots. High 67.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, with a chance of a shower. High 69.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. High 75.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 82.
weather
