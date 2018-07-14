AccuWeather: Turning Humid Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 70-72.SUNDAY: Hot and much more humid. Most of the day will feature a combination of sun and clouds, but a few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon (especially north and west of the city). High 91. Heat Index 96.MONDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and sticky. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible for some. High 94. Heat Index 100.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and very humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms could turn severe. High 89.WEDNESDAY: Clouds to sun. The humidity will drop off quickly during the day. High 87.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but comfortable. High 87.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm possible. High: 85.-----