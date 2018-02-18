WEATHER

AccuWeather: Turning Sunny, Milder

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon February 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 48.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 29-34.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Increasing clouds. Light rain and drizzle will develop during the afternoon. High 50.

TUESDAY: Warmer and humid with a mixture of clouds and sun. High 70. The record high is 70 set back in 1939.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 73. The record high is 72 set back in 1930).

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a bit of rain and drizzle. High 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers are possible at night. High 50.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain and drizzle at times. High 59.
