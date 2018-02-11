AccuWeather: Turning Sunny Monday

WEATHER

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., February 11, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday evening. The heaviest rain is expected early Sunday morning. Excess runoff will result in flooding of smaller creeks and streams as well as low lying areas and areas of poor drainage. General rainfall totals will range from 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts to 3".

TONIGHT: Periods of leftover rain and drizzle this evening. Clearing after midnight. Lows 37-44.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, cooler. High 46.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, cooler. High 43.

WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Clouds and sun, mild. High 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A shower is possible. High 63.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A few showers are possible early. High 48.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to sun, chilly. High 41.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 47.
