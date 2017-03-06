AccuWeather: Turning Warmer!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. A few showers are possible late. Lows 35-40.TUESDAY: A few leftover morning showers are possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warm. High 63.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, windy. High 63.THURSDAY: Brisk and cooler with lots of sunshine. High 54.FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some wet snow and rain (mainly during the morning hours). High 41.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. We're watching a southern storm. Depending on it's track there could be accumulating snow for parts of the area. High 35.MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 40.------