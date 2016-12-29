AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 30-34.FRIDAY: Becoming blustery and windy. Expect more clouds than sun with a few flurries around. Maybe even a brief snow shower or two in the Lehigh Valley. Winds could gust up to 45 mph at times. High 42. Wind Chills in the mid to upper 20's.SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42. Wind chills in the low to mid 30's.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Partly sunny and mild! High 50.MONDAY: Becoming cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. High 50.TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 62.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, very mild! A stray shower is possible. High 59.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.-----