WEATHER

AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder!
EMBED </>More News Videos

Adam Joseph has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 30-34.

FRIDAY: Becoming blustery and windy. Expect more clouds than sun with a few flurries around. Maybe even a brief snow shower or two in the Lehigh Valley. Winds could gust up to 45 mph at times. High 42. Wind Chills in the mid to upper 20's.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 42. Wind chills in the low to mid 30's.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Partly sunny and mild! High 50.

MONDAY: Becoming cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. High 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, very mild! A stray shower is possible. High 59.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatheradam joseph
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Fmr. Radnor Twp. official charged with assaulting 103-year-old woman
Obama issues sanctions for alleged Russian hacking
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Reward increased to $2,500 in Cumberland Co. woman's murder
Biscuit, cornbread mixes recalled due to salmonella concern
Show More
Family members stranded on holiday road trip now recovering
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks
Children run for their lives after airstrike on school
Downed wires cleared; Route 73 reopens in Maple Shade, NJ
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Family members stranded on holiday road trip now recovering
More Video