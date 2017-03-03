AccuWeather: Unseasonably Cold Weekend

Temps struggled to reach 40 today and the atmosphere became unstable enough to develop scattered snow showers across the region. These are moving from west to east across the area. By 6PM, much of this activity will be moving out and dying off. In areas that see the strongest snow showers, a quick grassy coating is possible along with reduced visibility for a time.TONIGHT: Any snow showers end early in the evening and skies begin to clear. Its very cold compared to what we've dealt with most of this winter. Lows will range from 19 in the outlying suburbs to 23 in center city. With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, wind chills will fall to the single digits and low teens!SATURDAY: High pressure edges eastward toward us, but enough of a pressure gradient still exists for gusty winds. Northwest winds will be sustained at 12-25mph with gusts of 35mph. High temps will only reach around 36, despite a lot of sunshine, making this the coldest day since February 10th when we hit 34. Wind chills will only be in the lower 20's come the afternoon.SUNDAY: High pressure moves right over top of us diminishing the winds and making for a very stable day. Plenty of sun, with just a few high clouds streaking by, but temps only top out around 39.MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures climb to a much milder high of 52. A shower is possible at night.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's also breezy. The high jumps to 66.WEDNESDAY: Skies are partly sunny and it's still breezy and mild with a high around 60.THURSDAY: We see plenty of sun, but it's cooler with a high of just 52.FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 49.------