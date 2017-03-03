WEATHER

AccuWeather: Unseasonably Cold Weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Temps struggled to reach 40 today and the atmosphere became unstable enough to develop scattered snow showers across the region. These are moving from west to east across the area. By 6PM, much of this activity will be moving out and dying off. In areas that see the strongest snow showers, a quick grassy coating is possible along with reduced visibility for a time.

TONIGHT: Any snow showers end early in the evening and skies begin to clear. Its very cold compared to what we've dealt with most of this winter. Lows will range from 19 in the outlying suburbs to 23 in center city. With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, wind chills will fall to the single digits and low teens!

SATURDAY: High pressure edges eastward toward us, but enough of a pressure gradient still exists for gusty winds. Northwest winds will be sustained at 12-25mph with gusts of 35mph. High temps will only reach around 36, despite a lot of sunshine, making this the coldest day since February 10th when we hit 34. Wind chills will only be in the lower 20's come the afternoon.

SUNDAY: High pressure moves right over top of us diminishing the winds and making for a very stable day. Plenty of sun, with just a few high clouds streaking by, but temps only top out around 39.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures climb to a much milder high of 52. A shower is possible at night.

TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's also breezy. The high jumps to 66.

WEDNESDAY: Skies are partly sunny and it's still breezy and mild with a high around 60.

THURSDAY: We see plenty of sun, but it's cooler with a high of just 52.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 49.

Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------

Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Satellite captures solar eclipses from space
What is the EF-Scale?
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
You've got to "sea" these beautiful ocean creatures!
More Weather
Top Stories
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Couple critical, child hurt in Kensington row house fire
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
Human bones found near North Camden park
$5,000 reward after pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney
Show More
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condos
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
More News
Top Video
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Human bones found near North Camden park
Combine running with group fitness at Incline Running
More Video