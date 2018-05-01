AccuWeather: Unseasonably Warm Start to May; Gets Hot Later this Week

The high in Philadelphia soared to 79 degrees. That's ten degrees above the average high for the first day of May. Many areas hit 80 degrees today.There is no RED FLAG WARNING today, but officials in South Jersey are still concerned about an enhanced chance of brush fires the rest of this week and into the weekend. Open flames are not a good idea.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds ease a bit and it's not as chilly as recent nights with an overnight low just dropping to 57.WEDNESDAY: A westerly flow continues and we continue to bust into summer-like afternoon highs. Look for mostly sunny skies with a warm breeze and a high around 86 (just 3 degrees shy of the record).THURSDAY: We see partly sunny skies, but with more of a southerly component to our wind, it will turn hot and a bit humid for the first time this season. The high is 90 (if we hit it, we'll tie the record from 2001).FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds. We are ahead of a cold front, meaning we will squeeze every degree out of the air mass. Our forecast is for 89, but it is not out of the question we squeak out another 90. Friday's record high is 91 from 2001. There does not look to be a lot of energy with this front, but some scattered t'storms will be around Friday evening and night, depending on the timing of the front.SATURDAY: Behind our departing front, the usual shot of somewhat cooler air arrives, but it's still unseasonably warm and pleasant with lower humidity. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 79.SUNDAY: Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds. The high is a pleasant 75.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. Our high hits 73, still pleasant and very close to average for early May.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high around 72.---