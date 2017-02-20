AccuWeather: Unseasonably Warm Week

Many people are asking themselves "is it really February?" After 68 on Saturday, a record of 70 yesterday we've "cooled" to 58 today. Still well above the normal of 45.TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. It's colder with a low of 32.TUESDAY: This will be our coolest day of the week with high pressure across New England pushing out to sea and turning our winds east-southeast. There will be a deck of high cirrus clouds through most of the day so we are calling it milky sunshine, as it won't be totally overcast, but only filtered sun will break through. Highs will be right around 51.WEDNESDAY: A weak ripple of energy will roll through giving us plenty of clouds and just some breaks of sun during the afternoon after it has moved east of us. It may touch off a morning shower, but those look to be spotty and most areas will remain dry. This feature essentially acts as a warm front and allows temps to rise to around 63.THURSDAY: A large area of high pressure sets up to our east, pumping very mild air into the region from the south. At the same time, storm will wind up to our west through the Great Lakes, further pulling in a warm surge of air up the eastern seaboard. Look for partly sunny skies with a near-record high of 74. The old record is 75 set way back in 1874.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy with a record high likely of 75. The old record is 74 from 1985.)SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely with periods of rain possible and even a spotty thunderstorm as a cold front sweeps through in the afternoon. The high is 70.SUNDAY: The sunshine roars back, but it's breezy and cooler with a high of just 48.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies linger. Some rain or drizzle is possible at night. The high is 50.------