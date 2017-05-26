AccuWeather: Unsettled Holiday Weekend

Early sunshine gave way to increasing clouds today, with a few spotty showers. The high made a nice rebound to 76 degrees, just one degree shy of normal.TONIGHT: Skies clear and winds diminish. It's cool with a low of 58 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 50's.SATURDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible at times, the best chance in the afternoon and evening. The high is 74. The high at the Shore: 69. Poconos: 68.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with the chance of some showers Sunday night. The high is around 74. At the Shore: 67. The Poconos: 66.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds and a lingering morning shower will give way to some sunshine. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a washout. The high hits around 78. At the Shore: 72. Poconos: 67.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around and a high around 80.WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 80.THURSDAY: This is another nice, partly sunny day with another high 77.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we get another comfortable high around 77.----------