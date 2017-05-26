AccuWeather: Unsettled Holiday Weekend

WEATHER

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 26, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Early sunshine gave way to increasing clouds today, with a few spotty showers. The high made a nice rebound to 76 degrees, just one degree shy of normal.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and winds diminish. It's cool with a low of 58 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the low 50's.

SATURDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible at times, the best chance in the afternoon and evening. The high is 74. The high at the Shore: 69. Poconos: 68.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with the chance of some showers Sunday night. The high is around 74. At the Shore: 67. The Poconos: 66.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds and a lingering morning shower will give way to some sunshine. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a washout. The high hits around 78. At the Shore: 72. Poconos: 67.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around and a high around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with a high around 80.

THURSDAY: This is another nice, partly sunny day with another high 77.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we get another comfortable high around 77.
