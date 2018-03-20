AccuWeather: Up to 12" of Snow On Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for parts of the area from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.In Pennsylvania: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western MontgomeryIn New Jersey: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Mercer; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern BurlingtonIn Delaware: Delaware Beaches; Kent; Inland Sussex; New CastleTODAY: A mix of rain, sleet and snow moves through the region, leading to a light accumulation of snow and ice of between a coating and 2", mainly on grassy surfaces. Slippery roads are possible, however, especially late in the day and this evening. The high is 35.TONIGHT: Snow intensifies across most of the region and slippery conditions persist. Near the coast, rain will hang on for time before a change to sleet and snow. The low is 30.WEDNESDAY: A coastal low intensifies and moves slowly up the coast, bringing us sleet and freezing rain in southern areas early in the morning and snow everywhere else. Virtually everything then changes over to accumulating snow. At times, the snow could be heavy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Roads, which may maintain largely wet surfaces for a time in the morning, will probably deteriorate quickly in the afternoon as the snow gets heavier. Snowfall totals will be 4" to 8 " across South Jersey. It will be 8" to 12" from Philadelphia all the way up to near Allentown. Southern areas like Dover and Cape May see only 2" to 4". Highs touch 35, but fall to near freezing during the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall tapers after sunset and diminishes completely later at night. It'll be windy, with temps falling into the 20s overnight. Moderate coastal flooding is also possible at times of high tide both in the morning and in the evening.THURSDAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 43.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely with a high of 48.SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 48.TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with continued below-average temperatures. The high is only 46.-----