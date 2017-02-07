AccuWeather: Up to 8" of snow in spots on Thursday

TIMING OUR NEXT STORM

It comes in fast and furious during the wee hours of the morning and lasts through the rush. pic.twitter.com/RM19oSJdUD — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) February 7, 2017

REGION BY REGION

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect with the winter storm late Wed. night into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/qAIj3Op4Em — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) February 7, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the area ahead of what's expected to be heavy snow for some on Thursday.Snow is expected to arrive after midnight Thursday, and the watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.That includes Berks County, Bucks County, Chester County, Lehigh County, Montgomery County, and Northampton County.A watch was also issued for Mercer County in New Jersey.At this time, Philadelphia is not included in the watch.On Thursday, the heaviest snow looks to fall between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., right around the morning rush. It very easily could be snowing at an inch or more an hour during this time.This means that despite how warm it has been recently the snow will pile up on roads and create slick driving conditions.In general we are looking at the following snow totals:4" to 8" in many areas around and northwest of Philadelphia.2" to 4" in a narrow band just south of Wilmington toward Dover and over across Millville to Atlantic CityCoating to 2" in far southern Kent County and Cape May County where much of the event is rain until the end when a touch of snow may fall.Highs on Thursday only in the 30's, but things should be dying down by noon and the evening commute will be in much better shape than the morning.TONIGHT: Clouds remain in place with a few lingering, spotty showers around in the evening. It's a bit breezy overnight. Temperatures rise through the 50's overnight.WEDNESDAY: A spotty morning shower can't be ruled-out and skies remain largely cloudy during the day with a few sunny breaks. But the big story is the temperature. We're forecasting a record-tying high of 63 (the current record goes back to 1925). But don't get used to it. In the evening, colder air charges back into the region and overnight, we plunge into the 30's. Some snow arrives after midnight.THURSDAY: A strengthening wave of low pressure will move across the Mid Atlantic, including our region. It looks like it will be cold enough to support snow, starting in the pre-dawn hours and ending around midday. It appears the precipitation moves off the coast by about noon to 1 p.m. The high is a brisk 35 with wind chills in the 20's.FRIDAY: Look for the return of abundant sunshine, but we remain brisk and cold with another high around 32.SATURDAY: Clouds race back into the region, limiting any sunshine. A morning rain or snow shower is possible. It's milder with our afternoon high zooming back up to 49.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with the chance of snow rain. The high is a bit milder at 50.MONDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, it's another mainly cloudy day with another relatively mild high of 52.TUESDAY: It's partly sunny, but it's also a big chillier with a high around 44.-----