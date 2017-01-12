AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Colder Friday

Breezy but way milder this morning. 51 later, sun & clouds. Rain tonight. Even milder Thu. Update on @6abc. pic.twitter.com/QsU4sVY2Rx — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) January 11, 2017

TODAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. It's breezy. A spotty shower is possible, but most of the day is dry. The big story: it's very mild. The high is 64.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy, breezy and relatively mild conditions with an overnight low of 46.FRIDAY: A cold front moves through in the wee hours of the morning and we see temperatures tumble behind it. Look for plenty of clouds, a brisk breeze and an early day high of 48. We'll be down to the upper 30's by the evening rush hour. A late flurry is possible.SATURDAY: Cold air remains for the first half of the weekend with lots of clouds and a high of just 36. We could see some light snow and sleet as a weak wave of energy pushes in and an arctic high sits to our north, providing plenty of cold air. Light snow breaks out in the afternoon and lasts into the evening, perhaps mixing with some sleet at times. A general coating to 2" is currently expected across most of the area.SUNDAY: This will be a partly sunny and seasonable end to the weekend with an improved high of 42.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. It looks like a cool but dry day for volunteer activities with a high around 43.TUESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, milder day with a bit of rain or drizzle and a high of 50.WEDNESDAY: Clouds remain fixed in place. More rain is possible at times. The high is climbs to 55.THURSDAY: It's still cloudy with a bit of rain and drizzle at times. The high is 52.