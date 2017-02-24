AccuWeather: Very Warm Again Today

TODAY: Clouds mix with sun. Winds are fairly light. It's very warm again with a high of 75 (the old record is 74 from 1985).TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely. It's still mild. The low is 56. Some dense fog will likely develop by morning.SATURDAY: We start with low clouds and fog, before the sun breaks through. A cold front arrives during the afternoon and ahead of it, we see another surge of warm air. Late in the afternoon, a line of rain and thunderstorms rolls through. Any storms will be potentially strong and gusty. Take cover indoors on the lower floors from any storms, as brief damaging winds are possible as the storms pass. The high is 72. Saturday's record of 79 is likely not in reach. By the way, that 79 is the warmest February temperature on record, set way back in 1930.SUNDAY: Sunshine roars back behind the departing front, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with our high struggling to reach 46. Wind chills will be in the 30s for much of the day.MONDAY: We expect partly sunny skies and improving temperatures during the afternoon. The high is 57.TUESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with a bit of rain possible at times. The high inches back into the 60s; we'll call for 63.WEDNESDAY: It's another mainly cloudy day with a some additional rain possible. The temperature climbs as March arrives more like a lamb than a lion. Our high is 67.THURSDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm is possible. We then transition to partly sunny skies. The afternoon is also windy and cooler with a high around 56.FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a seasonably cool high of 48.------