AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast

TODAY: Sun will give way to some occasional high clouds, especially in the afternoon. It's brisk and chilly with a high of just 48. Wear warm layers to the Villanova Victory Parade this morning and the Phillies home opener in the afternoon. Gloves might come in handy, too!TONIGHT: Clouds increase. The low is 38.FRIDAY: An early rain or snow shower is possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. After that, it's a mostly cloudy, windy day with a much milder afternoon high around 62. More clouds build into the region with a few showers, mainly in the morning, ahead of our next front. The high bumps to 62.SATURDAY: It still looks as though our southern low pressure system is tracking far enough to the north to bring us some precipitation. Morning rain quickly mixes with sleet and wet snow before changing over to all wet snow during the afternoon. A slushy accumulation of several inches is possible, although most roads should remain just wet. The biggest threat to roads would be in the upper elevations of the northwest suburbs, where surfaces could become slushy and at least partially snow-covered. The wet snow should taper-off late in the day or early evening. The high is 38.SUNDAY: The precipitation is over, but we're left with a partly sunny, brisk and chilly day with a high of just 44.MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region with some rain, drizzle and perhaps another hit of wet snow, specially during the afternoon and at night. The high is still cool: 42.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around. Some rain is possible at times. The high improves to 48, but it's still chilly for this time of year.WEDNESDAY: The dreary march through early April continues with yet another mostly cloudy and cool afternoon. For now, it looks dry, but cool with a high of 47.THURSDAY: Finally, somewhat milder air returns. We see partly sunny skies with a breeze. A spotty afternoon shower can't be ruled out, but overall, it's nicer with a high around 55.-----