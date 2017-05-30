AccuWeather: Waiting For the Sun

Clouds, showers and an easterly flow have made for another dreary day with temps stuck well below normal in the lower 60's. Severe thunderstorms off to our west are pushing eastward, but should hit a brick wall once they reach the stable airmass we have in place across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.TONIGHT: A few dying showers or a weakening thunderstorms are possible, mainly north and west. Otherwise, it's cloudy with some fog and drizzle. The low: 60.WEDNESDAY: We start off with plenty of clouds, but sun should break out late in the morning and for the afternoon boosting temps up to 80 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms with a cold front coming through will be around in the late afternoon and evening as the atmosphere turns unstable. We could have an isolated severe storm with hail and gusty winds.THURSDAY: High pressure builds in, giving us a partly sunny, dry, pleasant start to June, with a high of 78.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 83.SATURDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 81.SUNDAY: A wave of low pressure develops along the cold front, pulling in clouds, showers and thunderstorms. The high drops to 71.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine, with the chance of a lingering shower. The high is 74.TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and a shower in spots. The high hits 71.----------