WEATHER

AccuWeather: Waiting For the Sun

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds, showers and an easterly flow have made for another dreary day with temps stuck well below normal in the lower 60's. Severe thunderstorms off to our west are pushing eastward, but should hit a brick wall once they reach the stable airmass we have in place across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

TONIGHT: A few dying showers or a weakening thunderstorms are possible, mainly north and west. Otherwise, it's cloudy with some fog and drizzle. The low: 60.

WEDNESDAY: We start off with plenty of clouds, but sun should break out late in the morning and for the afternoon boosting temps up to 80 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms with a cold front coming through will be around in the late afternoon and evening as the atmosphere turns unstable. We could have an isolated severe storm with hail and gusty winds.

THURSDAY: High pressure builds in, giving us a partly sunny, dry, pleasant start to June, with a high of 78.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 83.

SATURDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 81.

SUNDAY: A wave of low pressure develops along the cold front, pulling in clouds, showers and thunderstorms. The high drops to 71.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine, with the chance of a lingering shower. The high is 74.

TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and a shower in spots. The high hits 71.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
'Southern Lights' put on spectacular show
Jersey shore kicks off the summer of 2017
Adam's Spring Adventure at Longwood Gardens
Cecily Tynan's Summer Outlook
More Weather
Top Stories
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Police nab 3 teens after holdup of UDel student
ATM stolen from Ocean County diner
Witnesses restrain man after woman assaulted in Del.
Show More
Man killed in Willingboro hit-and-run identified
Openings slated for man accused of abusing 'gifted' girl
Man shot multiple times in Wilmington
Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer; cancels tour
Officer on way to work killed in NJ highway crash
More News
Top Video
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Action News Update
Experts: Most people don't need popular thyroid med
More Video