AccuWeather: Warm and Stormy Start to March

It was a mild end to our warmest February on record, with a record-tying high of 68 degrees in Philadelphia. Wilmington also tied a record high of 66.TONIGHT: Some evening showers are likely in some neighborhoods. The bulk of this likely falling between 6pm and Midnight. On average, around a quarter inch is expected. It's mainly cloudy after that with some patchy fog possible by morning. The low is very mild: 55.WEDNESDAY: We are are solidly in the warm sector of a storm cutting across the Great Lakes with a warm front to our north up in New England and a cold front to our west in the Ohio Valley. We will have a noticeable southwest wind at 12-20mph ushering in incredible warmth for the first day of March. Temps will rise well into the 70's, with a forecast high of 74 expected here in Philadelphia---just below the record of 76 from 1972. In the morning a weak disturbance in the flow may carry a round of rain across Pa. giving us a period of rain or a thunderstorm for the mid morning hours. We should then see some clearing with breaks of sun and that is what will allow temps to surge and the atmosphere to destabilize. Then as another round of t'storms begins to enter our area from the west around 3pm or so we could be looking at strong to severe t'storms with the main issue being damaging wind gusts. We are looking at the potential for wind gusts in the 50 to 65mph range as a strong low level jet sits just a few thousand feet above the surface. The other concern will be brief heavy downpours-similar to what we saw on Saturday evening as dewpoints jump up near 60 degrees. The severe threat looks to last between 3pm and 10pm across the area. Our entire region is under a slight risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center.THURSDAY: The winds of change will be kicking in with sustained west-northwest winds near 20mph and gusts to 35mph. Temps start off in the upper 40's and remain there or fall by a degree or two through the day. Essentially we will fluctuate very little from sunrise to sunset, around 49 degrees. Wind chills near the upper 30's.FRIDAY: Clouds move back into the region with our next frontal boundary. A rain or wet snow shower is possible. Where it snows, a grassy accumulation is possible, especially in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The high falls back to 42.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's chilly, with a high of 44.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a milder afternoon high of 52.MONDAY: We have times of clouds and sun with the high improving to 62.TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy and cooler, with a shower possible. The high is 54.