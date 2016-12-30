AccuWeather: Warm start to 2017

TONIGHT: Overnight the winds will relax and skies turn clear. Lows will range from 24 in the suburbs to 28 in center city.SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll see sunshine fighting with a deck of high clouds, which should give a milky look to the sky. Winds will shift around to the Southwest 10-20mph as high pressure pushes off the Mid Atlantic Coast. Highs will reach the mid 40s. For fireworks and celebrations around the city temps will be around 41 at 6pm and then falling very little through the night to just 40 by midnight. This will be thanks to a mostly cloudy sky as a weak cold front slips through. Most areas the front will pass through dry, but in some places you may find a sprinkle or two-no big deal.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): For New Year's Day and the Mummers we'll see bright sunshine as a weak area of high pressure temporarily slides through. Winds will be light and temps will rise to 50 degrees in the afternoon. Temps will be right around 50 throughout the Eagles final game of the season. We've seen much worse for the start of January!MONDAY: The next system arrives for a gloomy and damp start to the week with drizzle and light rain on Monday with temps in the upper 40s.TUESDAY: We'll likely see a more pronounced area of rain moving through, but temps will spike up to near 60 as the main center of the storm passes well to our west.WEDNESDAY: The rain is gone and we get a gorgeous January day with partly sunny skies and a nice high around 55.THURSDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, so it's a good-looking day. However, cooler air returns; our high is only 39.-----