WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warm start to 2017
EMBED </>More News Videos

Adam Joseph has the latest with AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Overnight the winds will relax and skies turn clear. Lows will range from 24 in the suburbs to 28 in center city.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll see sunshine fighting with a deck of high clouds, which should give a milky look to the sky. Winds will shift around to the Southwest 10-20mph as high pressure pushes off the Mid Atlantic Coast. Highs will reach the mid 40s. For fireworks and celebrations around the city temps will be around 41 at 6pm and then falling very little through the night to just 40 by midnight. This will be thanks to a mostly cloudy sky as a weak cold front slips through. Most areas the front will pass through dry, but in some places you may find a sprinkle or two-no big deal.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): For New Year's Day and the Mummers we'll see bright sunshine as a weak area of high pressure temporarily slides through. Winds will be light and temps will rise to 50 degrees in the afternoon. Temps will be right around 50 throughout the Eagles final game of the season. We've seen much worse for the start of January!

MONDAY: The next system arrives for a gloomy and damp start to the week with drizzle and light rain on Monday with temps in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: We'll likely see a more pronounced area of rain moving through, but temps will spike up to near 60 as the main center of the storm passes well to our west.

WEDNESDAY: The rain is gone and we get a gorgeous January day with partly sunny skies and a nice high around 55.

THURSDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, so it's a good-looking day. However, cooler air returns; our high is only 39.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatheradam joseph
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Hundreds pay respects at viewing, funeral for Marie Buck
Man convicted of killing 3 is charged in 4 more slayings
Man, woman flee after crash in Feltonville; child left behind
Bill Cosby Files for Change of Venue in Assault Case
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
VIDEO: Security measures ahead of New Year's celebrations
New Year's Eve preps underway in Philadelphia
Show More
Teen beaten, robbed at East Oak Lane gas station
2 sought in armed robbery at Rite Aid in West Oak Lane
Police search for Peeping Tom in Glassboro
Destructive crop pest found in shipment at US port
Man and woman shot in van in Hunting Park
More News
Top Video
Hundreds pay respects at viewing, funeral for Marie Buck
Man, woman flee after crash in Feltonville; child left behind
New Year's Eve preps underway in Philadelphia
Police search for Peeping Tom in Glassboro
More Video