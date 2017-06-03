WEATHER

AccuWeather: Warm Sunday, T'Storms At Night

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, nice. Lows 48-56.

SUNDAY: Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. Becoming slightly more humid and breezy during the day with a shower or thunderstorm in the Lehigh Valley (evening). High 82. Low 70s for the Jersey shore.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers and thunderstorms around. High 78.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower in spots. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a shower possible. High 78.

