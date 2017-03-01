AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday then cooler temps

TODAY: Clouds mix with breaks of sun. The high: 74 (record: 76, 1972).TONIGHT: Some evening showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially east of Philadelphia, but most of the overnight hours are dry with just some spotty, passing showers at times. It's windy and chilly, however, with a low of 48.THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, windy and colder day with a high of just 49 and wind chills in the upper 30s much of the time. Gusts of 35 mph are possible.FRIDAY: This is a predominantly cloudy day with a brisk, chilly breeze and occasional rain and snow showers passing through. Where it snows, a grassy accumulation is possible, especially in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The high falls back to 42.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's still chilly with a high of 44.SUNDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, we expect mostly cloudy skies with a milder high around 52.MONDAY: We're still rather cloudy and a passing shower can't be ruled out, but temperatures continue to improve. The high jumps to 62.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. The high is 60.WEDNESDAY: We see a blend of clouds and sun with a somewhat cooler high of 52.------