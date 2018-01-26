AccuWeather: Warm weekend with some rain

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, winds remain light and temperatures are not as harsh as recent nights. Our low in Philadelphia is 32. Some suburbs dip into the upper 20s.SATURDAY: With high pressure offshore and a southwest wind gusting 30 to 40mph, we'll usher in much warmer air to the tune of 57 degrees! Plenty of sunshine with just some high cirrus clouds. This is by far the pick of the weekend. Get outside and enjoy another mild January weekend day.SUNDAY: Rain moves in very late Saturday night and then lasts into Sunday. It comes to an end in the morning in the Lehigh Valley, but slows its progress as it heads eastward. Rain likely lasts into the early afternoon along I-95 and may last much of the day into Delaware and South Jersey. Remains mild though with temps in the low to mid 50s.MONDAY: A wave of low pressure then develops in the Southeastern U.S. along the cold front that pushed through Sunday giving us the rain. This low looks to stay just offshore, but may brush southeastern parts of our area with some rain or wet snow showers come Monday afternoon/evening. Highs on Monday in the mid 40s.TUESDAY: By Tuesday that area of low pressure has lifted up past New England, but another piece of upper level energy rounds the trough over us and likely ignites snow showers across the region. This doesn't look like a lot of snow, but definitely some areas will get a coating to maybe an inch and depending on the timing could cause some issues with travel. Temps near freezing.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 33.THURSDAY: It's milder again with a blend of sun and clouds and a high of 52.---------