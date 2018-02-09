AccuWeather: Warm, Wet Weekend

It was a cloudy, relatively cool Friday with a high of only 38. Much warmer air arrives this weekend, along with a soaking rain. We are issuing an Accuweather Alert for Sunday due to the potential for street and poor drainage flooding and the possibly of some stream flooding. The ground is frozen and will not absorb much of the rainfall. So, most the rain will runoff and could be an issue.TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies. The low is 36 during the evening, but temperatures will rise into the 40s by dawn.SATURDAY: Clouds dominate the day, but it remains dry into the early afternoon. Come mid afternoon, the first of the rain begins to arrive and a wet night is in store for anyone out to dinner and a movie. At least temps will be mild for this time of year, with a high of 53.SUNDAY: Late Saturday night into Sunday morning low pressure that forms in NE Texas lifts up the Appalachians and brings a steady soaking to the region. In general 1" to 2" is expected with the highest totals of near 2" likely right along the I-95 corridor. The heaviest rain likely in a period from midnight Saturday through Noon Sunday. Then lighter showers for Sunday afternoon. Temps on Sunday rising into the upper 50s and likely touching low 601for I-95 on SE for a time late in the day before a cold front pushes through. Definitely some localized flooding concerns on Sunday morning in poor drainage areas. Also, with a cold, wet ground and warm moist air flowing in we'll be on the lookout for fog forming Saturday night into Sunday morning.MONDAY: Clouds break for some sun. It's a little cooler with a high of 48.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 42. Some rain is possible late in the day.WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): It's mostly cloudy with the chance of a bit of rain. The high jumps to 52.THURSDAY: It's partly cloudy and mild. The high climbs to 48.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. Our high is a seasonable 42.---------