AccuWeather: Warmer Air Moving In. Winter Returns Later This Week

Temperatures climbed back to slightly above average levels today, after our coldest weekend since early January. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 51, much more comfortable than 36 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. A few showers are possible late. Lows 35-40.TUESDAY: A few leftover morning showers are possible. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy and warm. High 63.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, windy. High 63.THURSDAY: Brisk and cooler with lots of sunshine. High 54.FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with some wet snow and rain (mainly during the morning hours). High 41.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. We're watching a southern storm. Depending on it's track there could be accumulating snow for parts of the area. High 35.MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 40.------