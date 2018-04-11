AccuWeather: Warmer Air on the Way

We saw a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a slightly warmer high than yesterday, with a high of 53. That's still nine degrees below average.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A spotty shower is possible in some areas well to the north and west of Philadelphia toward dawn. The low is 42.THURSDAY: A few more clouds mix into the region with a passing warm front and there could even be a spotty shower, mainly in our north and west suburbs and mainly in the morning and early afternoon. However, milder air also makes the season's first true push into our area. The high shoots up to 70 -- and that's just the beginning!FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with our high soaring to 80. That would be the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October! The record is 89, by the way, so we'll stop well short of that.SATURDAY: This is a true summer weekend preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 82 (well off the record of 91, but still pretty nice). Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!SUNDAY: A backdoor front is still predicted to sneak southward under the cover of darkness on Saturday night. Exactly how far south that front gets remains up for debate. We continue to be bullish on the push of cold air all the way into Philadelphia with a high around 59. There likely will be a huge spread in temps across our area with 40s to the north and 70s in far southern areas like Dover. Wherever the front has passed through will see low clouds, drizzle and a chilly east wind.MONDAY: A cold front moving in from the west brings us a soaking rain during the morning. We reach an early high of 64 before temperatures drop in the afternoon.TUESDAY: We're dry with partly sunny skies, but it's cooler again with a high of only 52.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a return of milder air. The high improves to 66.-----