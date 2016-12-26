AccuWeather: Warmer Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an easterly wind. Lows will range from 37 in the suburbs to 46 in the city. Temperatures are expected to rise overnight as a warm front lifts to our north.TUESDAY: A cold front moves through the area and brings some showers, or a period of rain during your morning commute. Clouds will break in the afternoon for some sun and it's breezy and mild. High 62.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and much cooler. High 44.THURSDAY: It looks like we have another wet start to the day, then clouds will linger and temperatures will nudge a bit above average again. High 46.FRIDAY: It turns blustery and cooler with limited sunshine. A brief snow shower or flurry is possible. High 40.SATURDAY: We'll see clouds mix with sunshine and it stays chilly. High 39.SUNDAY: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain or snow shower. High 48.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 47.-----