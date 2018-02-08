AccuWeather: Weekend super soaker

TONIGHT: High pressure passes overhead and we have clear skies and calm winds. Temps will fall off into the teens in the outlying suburbs to low 20s here in Center City.FRIDAY: A clipper heading toward us from the Great Lakes will spread clouds into our region by dawn and we are looking at a cloudy and chilly Friday. High temps in the upper 30s. The best lift with this system will stay well to our north, but a few flurries are possible in the Lehigh Valley with a coating from snow showers possible in the Poconos.SATURDAY: A frontal boundary locks in along the east coast and waves of low pressure will ride along it bringing rain and warmer air to our area. Rain initially arrives Saturday afternoon with the heaviest rain then predawn Sunday into the mid-morning hours. Highs jump to 52.SUNDAY: A steady rain then continues into Sunday afternoon. Total rainfall of 1" to 2" is likely, a real soaking. Highs reach the upper 50s to near 60.MONDAY: Clouds give way to a few peeks of sun. It's a little cooler, with a high of 47.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 45.WEDNESDAY: We see lots of clouds with some rain possible for Valentines Day. The high jumps to 50.---------