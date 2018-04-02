WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wild Week of Weather

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4:30pm on April 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
After our morning round of snow came and went temperatures have been struggling in the 40s, with just a few breaks of sun from time to time. Philadelphia received a trace of snow. Snowfall totals were in the 3" to 6" range across the northern parts of the viewing area and were very elevation dependent. The highest was Tobyhanna in the Poconos at 9.0".

TONIGHT: Clouds build back into the region and some showers are possible before dawn. The low dips to 39.

TUESDAY: Skies are mainly cloudy and it's a damp day with light rain and drizzle at times. We're stuck in a cooler southeast flow off of the ocean as a warm front tries to move northward, but doesn't quite get into our area. The high hits a cool 52.

WEDNESDAY: That warm front lifts through overnight tomorrow and by Wednesday morning temps could be starting off near 60 on their way up to 68 by late morning/midday until a cold front comes through knocking us back down for later in the week. Wednesday's cold frontal passage around midday or early afternoon could touch off some gusty t'storms as the atmosphere will be slightly unstable and there are strong 50mph+ winds just above the surface that any potential t'storm could tap into.

THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler afternoon for the Phillies home opener. The high slips to 50.

FRIDAY: It's mostly cloudy and breezy with some a couple of showers around and a high of 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies hang on through the beginning of the weekend. We'll have to keep our eyes on a southern system which, for now, misses us, but could bring us a mix of rain and wet snow if it moves north. The high is a chilly 45.

SUNDAY: Some rain or snow is possible in the morning from that southern storm, if it move farther north than models are predicting. Otherwise, it's chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is still chilly: 46.

MONDAY: This is another mostly cloudy day with some more rain possible in the afternoon. The high hits 48.
