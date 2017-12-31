WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, Frigid Start to 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., December 31, 2017 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The afternoon high in Philadelphia only climbed to 17 degrees on this last day of 2017! The same frigid airmass welcomes in 2018, but with stronger winds.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 9:00 pm tonight until 10:00 am Monday for wind chills below zero (as low as -20 in the Poconos.) Bundle up in layers. Start with a base layer (long johns) and add from there. Cover the extremities by wearing gloves and a hat.

TONIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Partly cloudy and very cold! Lows 2/9. Wind chills will range from 5 above down at the shore, to close to 0 for the I-95 corridor, as low as -10 for the Lehigh Valley and -20 for the Poconos.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY) Mostly sunny, windy and frigid! Wind chills will be below zero in the morning, and then head to the single digits in the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 25-30mph. High 19.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still very cold. High 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. We may try to briefly make a run at freezing. High 32.

THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. High 27.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but another round of Arctic air heads in. In fact, it could be even more intense than the current round. High 18.

SATURDAY: Most sunny and bitterly cold. High 19.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. High 25.

____________________________
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
Light snow falls throughout the region
Folks brave cold temps in Center City
Chilly countdown continues for NY Eve celebrations
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Driver who overdosed crashes into Levittown home, injures man, causes loss of dog
Cowboys beat playoff-bound Eagles 6-0
NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting near Denver
Main break sends water into Fox Chase homes
Revelers brave cold to celebrate New Year's Eve
Man known to victims charged in Collingswood murders
WATCH: The world welcomes 2018
Show More
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
QB Nate Sudfeld makes Eagles debut
VIDEO: Injured Wentz takes field to support Eagles teammates
ESPN: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz expected to interview with Giants
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
More News
Top Video
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured
More Video