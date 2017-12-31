AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, Frigid Start to 2018

The afternoon high in Philadelphia only climbed to 17 degrees on this last day of 2017! The same frigid airmass welcomes in 2018, but with stronger winds.A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 9:00 pm tonight until 10:00 am Monday for wind chills below zero (as low as -20 in the Poconos.) Bundle up in layers. Start with a base layer (long johns) and add from there. Cover the extremities by wearing gloves and a hat.TONIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Partly cloudy and very cold! Lows 2/9. Wind chills will range from 5 above down at the shore, to close to 0 for the I-95 corridor, as low as -10 for the Lehigh Valley and -20 for the Poconos.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY) Mostly sunny, windy and frigid! Wind chills will be below zero in the morning, and then head to the single digits in the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 25-30mph. High 19.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still very cold. High 26.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. We may try to briefly make a run at freezing. High 32.THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. High 27.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but another round of Arctic air heads in. In fact, it could be even more intense than the current round. High 18.SATURDAY: Most sunny and bitterly cold. High 19.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. High 25.____________________________