AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 9:00 pm tonight until 10:00 am Monday. Bundle up in layers. Start with a base layer (long johns) and add from there. Cover the extremities by wearing gloves and a hat.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Sun and clouds, but very windy and bitterly cold! Wind chills will remain in the single digits all day. If you are heading to the Eagles game, make sure to cover ALL exposed skin. High 20.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold! Lows 2/9. Wind chills will range from 5 above down at the shore, to close to 0 for the I-95 corridor, as low as -10 for the Lehigh Valley and -20 for the Poconos.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY) Mostly sunny, windy and frigid! Wind chills will be below zero in the morning, and then head to the single digits in the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 25-30mph. High 19.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still very cold. High 26.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. We may try to briefly make a run at freezing. High 31.THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. High 28.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but another round of Arctic air heads in. In fact, it could be even more intense than the current round. High 17.SATURDAY: Most sunny and bitterly cold. High 19.____________________________