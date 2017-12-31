WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 31, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 9:00 pm tonight until 10:00 am Monday. Bundle up in layers. Start with a base layer (long johns) and add from there. Cover the extremities by wearing gloves and a hat.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Sun and clouds, but very windy and bitterly cold! Wind chills will remain in the single digits all day. If you are heading to the Eagles game, make sure to cover ALL exposed skin. High 20.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold! Lows 2/9. Wind chills will range from 5 above down at the shore, to close to 0 for the I-95 corridor, as low as -10 for the Lehigh Valley and -20 for the Poconos.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY) Mostly sunny, windy and frigid! Wind chills will be below zero in the morning, and then head to the single digits in the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 25-30mph. High 19.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still very cold. High 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. We may try to briefly make a run at freezing. High 31.

THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. High 28.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but another round of Arctic air heads in. In fact, it could be even more intense than the current round. High 17.

SATURDAY: Most sunny and bitterly cold. High 19.

____________________________
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
Light snow falls throughout the region
Folks brave cold temps in Center City
Chilly countdown continues for NY Eve celebrations
More Weather
Top Stories
'Multiple deputies down' in active situation near Denver
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
ESPN: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz expected to interview with Giants
Eagles play for franchise-record 14th win this season
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
2 women found dead in Collingswood home
Hours before hotel's NYE party, weapons found in man's room
Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday
Show More
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured
Important fire safety tips in winter weather
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
25-year-old father of 3 gunned down in Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
Man rescued from Overbrook fire, firefighter injured
More Video