AccuWeather: Winds of Change

HIGH WIND WARNING/ADVISORY: Most of the region is under this until 8 p.m. Gusts could go as high as 45 to 60 mph at times. Trees and wires could come down in higher gusts.TONIGHT: We clear out, but temperatures continue to crash. The low is 34. It will feel like the 20s because winds will still be somewhat blustery.THURSDAY: High pressure moves in to our south, giving us plenty of sunshine, but still allowing for enough of a pressure gradient to its north for west-northwest winds at 12-20mph. This will make our high of 48 feel much closer to 40 despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures are stuck in the low 40s for the Villanova Championship Parade and then in the mid 40s for the Phillies Home Opener.FRIDAY: More clouds build into the region with a few showers, mainly in the morning, around ahead of our next front. The high bumps to 62.SATURDAY: We continue to track a wave of low pressure that will pass us by to the south on Saturday likely leading to a cold and winter-like day. What likely begins as a chilly rain will transition to a wet snow as colder air works into the storm from the north. A slushy accumulation of snow is likely especially in northwestern areas where elevation begins to become a factor. Most main roads should be just wet as much of this occurs during the day, but there definitely could be some issues on back roads in places that receive the most snowfall. We hit an early high of 38.SUNDAY: Some early lingering flurries or snow showers are possible, but they should give way rather quickly to a mix of clouds and sun. However, chilly air maintains its grip. The high is only 44.MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region with some rain and drizzle possible at times. The high is still cool: 44.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around. Some more rain is possible as a coastal storm develops. The high hits 48.WEDNESDAY: The dreary march through early April continues with yet another cloudy, cool and unsettled day. Some more rain is possible. The high is 47.-----