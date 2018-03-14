AccuWeather: Windy and Chilly Again Today

TODAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A spotty afternoon rain or snow shower is possible. It's windy and chilly with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high is 41. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s as we move through the day.TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's still brisk and cold. The low is 29 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid 20s. .THURSDAY: The winds will ease a bit, but it's still a breezy, chilly day. A spotty afternoon and evening rain shower is possible. The high improves a bit to 46.FRIDAY: In the wake of a passing frontal boundary, we see a dip in temperatures and another rather blustery wind profile. Look for sunshine mixing with a few clouds and a brisk, chilly high of just 40.SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): This looks like a bright day and not nearly as windy, but if you're headed out for holiday festivities, you'll still want to grab a coat, sweater or both. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 47.SUNDAY: Another day of sunshine looks likely as our next storm system is delayed. It's also a bit milder with a high around 52.MONDAY: A reinforcing wave of somewhat cooler air arrives. Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high slides to 48.TUESDAY: A storm develops to our south, setting up a couple of scenarios for our area. The first has the storm marching off the coast to our south, giving us a mostly cloudy but largely dry day. The second (which is currently only showing up on one model) would turn the storm north along our coast, bringing us yet another nor'easter with a combination of rain, snow and wind. Obviously, this far out, there's a good deal of uncertainty with this one. We'll let you know if the models begin to lean one way or the other as we get closer to this time period. The high is 41.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will give way to increasing sunshine. It may still be rather windy, depending on what happens with that Tuesday storm. The high is still chilly: 43.-----