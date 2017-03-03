AccuWeather: Windy and Cold, Snow Showers Today

TODAY: Sun gives way to clouds. Passing snow showers will put down a slushy coating on some grassy surfaces at times. Roads remain wet. The high is 40.TONIGHT: Any snow showers end early in the evening and skies begin to clear. It's still brisk and cold. Evening temperatures will fall from the low 30s into the upper 20s. The overnight low toward dawn is 22.SATURDAY: The core of our cold shot will be moving through the region, along with some strong gusty winds. Look for plenty of sunshine, winds gusting in the 30s and a high of only 36. Wind chills will be int he 20s for most of the afternoon.SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. It's not as windy. The high is still cold at 38, but it will be a lot more comfortable than Saturday, given the lighter winds.MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures climb to a much milder high of 54. A shower is possible at night.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's also breezy. The high jumps to 64.WEDNESDAY: Skies are partly sunny and it's still breezy and mild with a high around 60.THURSDAY: We see plenty of sun, but it's cooler with a high of just 52.FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 50.------