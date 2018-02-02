WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Today

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Precipitation ends quickly in the morning with some possible icy patches developing as temperatures plunge to below freezing. Sun returns today. It's windy and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s through most of the day and wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Look for clear skies and a brisk and cold low around 17. Overnight wind chills are in the single digits at times.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way quickly to increasing clouds. It's brisk and cold with a high of 33. Wind chills are in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Low pressure lifting out of the Tennessee Valley will pass by to our west bringing around 1/2" of rain. This may initially begin as a few snowflakes in the morning and early afternoon, but it will quickly transition to rain. The steadiest and heaviest rain occurs in the late afternoon and early evening hours around the time of Super Bowl parties. The temperatures rises to around 40 by mid afternoon with our high of 44 holding off until the evening. The northern Lehigh Valley may see around 1" of snow before the change to rain and the Poconos may get 3 or 4" before some rain mixes in.

MINNESOTA: Around 1" to 3" of snow will fall in Minnesota on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the temperature is near 0 with an afternoon high near 8. Wind chills will likely remain below zero all day.

MONDAY: It turns sunny and slightly cooler with a high around 40.

TUESDAY: This looks like a somewhat cloudy, but dry day with a high of 39.

WEDNESDAY: It's cloudy with a chance of rain during the day. The high is a milder 52.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns, but it's much colder with a high of 37.
---------
