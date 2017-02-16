WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Today, A Warm Weekend Ahead

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist David Murphy with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have partly sunny skies with strong blustery winds and gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. The high is only 39. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s all day long.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a brisk and cold low of 26.

FRIDAY: The winds relax and a weak area of high pressure moves across the region giving us plenty of sunshine with nothing more than a few high cirrus clouds around. The high is a seasonable 45.

SATURDAY: A big ridge of high pressure builds into the eastern U.S. and we receive major benefits. Look for lots of Saturday sunshine with a well above-average high of 60.

SUNDAY: Make some more outdoor plans! We have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds and a delightful February high of 65 (not far off the record high of 68 from 1948).

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): It's yet another unseasonably mild day with plenty of sunshine and a high around 60.

TUESDAY: This is the day things start to change, but it's not bad. Clouds will increase and some rain is possible at night. But we still see a nice high of 52.

WEDNESDAY: Even more clouds enter the region and a period of rain is possible. The high is still about 10 degrees above normal. We're going for 54.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies persist. Some more rain is not out of the question. The high is 54.

Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
What to do after a tornado
How to drive in dense fog
Strong, gusting winds cause damage, power outages (PHOTOS)
Part of Center City street closed due to falling ice
More Weather
Top Stories
D.A.: Montco man fractured baby girl's skull and ribs
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump news conference
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Judge: Bridge case complaint against Christie can proceed
Fatal crash involving SUV, truck on Route 322 in Delco
Wawa opens in Chadds Ford, first in Pa. to sell beer
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
Show More
3 children, 2 adults injured in house fire in Grays Ferry
Pennsylvania AG announces 2 major drug busts
Penn State battles mumps on eve of THON
4 people in custody after a police chase ended in Wynnefield
'Day Without Immigrants' today in Philly, other cities
More News
Top Video
Judge: Bridge case complaint against Christie can proceed
Action News Update
Fatal crash involving SUV, truck on Route 322 in Delco
4 people in custody after a police chase ended in Wynnefield
More Video