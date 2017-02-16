AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Today, A Warm Weekend Ahead

TODAY: We have partly sunny skies with strong blustery winds and gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. The high is only 39. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s all day long.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a brisk and cold low of 26.FRIDAY: The winds relax and a weak area of high pressure moves across the region giving us plenty of sunshine with nothing more than a few high cirrus clouds around. The high is a seasonable 45.SATURDAY: A big ridge of high pressure builds into the eastern U.S. and we receive major benefits. Look for lots of Saturday sunshine with a well above-average high of 60.SUNDAY: Make some more outdoor plans! We have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds and a delightful February high of 65 (not far off the record high of 68 from 1948).MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): It's yet another unseasonably mild day with plenty of sunshine and a high around 60.TUESDAY: This is the day things start to change, but it's not bad. Clouds will increase and some rain is possible at night. But we still see a nice high of 52.WEDNESDAY: Even more clouds enter the region and a period of rain is possible. The high is still about 10 degrees above normal. We're going for 54.THURSDAY: Cloudy skies persist. Some more rain is not out of the question. The high is 54.