AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Today

David Murphy with the latest from AccuWeather.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Strong winds during the morning diminish a bit later in the day, but it's still breezy and chilly. Look for partly sunny skies. The afternoon high is 49.

TONIGHT: Clouds build, winds continue to drop-off overnight. The low is a cold 31.

FRIDAY: This is a predominantly cloudy day with a brisk, chilly breeze and occasional rain and snow showers passing through. Where it snows, a light grassy accumulation is possible. The high falls back to 43.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's even cooler with a high of just 39.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Our high is 43.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures climb with a much milder high of 59. A shower is possible late in the day or at night.

TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Clouds mix with sunny breaks. The high soars to 69.

WEDNESDAY: Skies are partly sunny and it's still mild with a high around 64.

THURSDAY: We see plenty of sun, but we cool down to 54.

