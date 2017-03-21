AccuWeather: Windy, Cold Weather Returns Wednesday

Morning clouds broke for afternoon sun and temperatures climbed to 59 degrees under the strong March sun. Don't get used to it! Much colder air returns overnight.TONIGHT: An an arctic cold front will sweep through after midnight. Winds will increase just before dawn and, with lows dropping into the 30's, morning wind chills will be in the teens and 20's.WEDNESDAY: It is cold and windy day. Temperatures only rise to 39 during the afternoon, more than 15 degrees below normal. Despite abundant sunshine, wind chills will hang out in the mid to upper 20's through the day. Better find the hat, gloves and winter jacket again!THURSDAY: Arctic high pressure from the Great Lakes will slide right over us giving us a very chilly start. Outlying suburbs will dip into the teens with center city in the low 20's. With that high overhead temps we'll see mostly sunny skies, but temps will struggle again only reaching 45 degrees, ten degrees below normal. The good news is we lose the winds from midweek and it will feel much warmer because of this.FRIDAY: High pressure pushes off the coast and a warm front approaches from the west. This will give us lots of clouds with the threat of a few showers. The high is a bit milder: 52.SATURDAY: Make your plans! This looks like a brilliant spring day with no worse than partly sunny skies and warm high around 72.SUNDAY: A cold front approaches, bringing lots of clouds and periods of rain. It will also be breezy and cooler with a high of just 53.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slightly cooler high around 48.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high is 52.------