AccuWeather: Windy Evening, Cool Night
Cecily Tynan has the latest with AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, cold. Lows 27-30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 46.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain during the morning. There could be some patchy fog as well. Skies will begin to brighten up a little bit late in the day with clearing during the overnight. High 48.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and relatively mild. High 48.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. There could be a stray shower around. High 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. A morning shower is possible in spots. High 55. That's 13 degrees above average!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 42.

