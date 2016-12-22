AccuWeather: Windy Evening, Cool Night

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, cold. Lows 27-30.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 46.CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain during the morning. There could be some patchy fog as well. Skies will begin to brighten up a little bit late in the day with clearing during the overnight. High 48.CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and relatively mild. High 48.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. There could be a stray shower around. High 50.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. A morning shower is possible in spots. High 55. That's 13 degrees above average!WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 42.-----