AccuWeather: Winter Chill Returns

We saw more clouds than sunshine today and, after two days in the 60s, our high dropped 45 degrees.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk and colder. The low drops to 26, but wind chills will make it feel in the teens.THURSDAY: It's brisk and chilly despite abundant sunshine. The high is 38 but the wind chills will make it feel like it's in the 20s most of the day.FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High 43 .SATURDAY: Clouds will increase through the day and it turns warmer with a high of 57.SUNDAY: Expect lots of clouds with periods of rain, best chance during the morning into midday. It's mild again. High 59.MONDAY: It's partly sunny and cooler. An upper level disturbance swing through and gives us the chance for a quick rain or snow shower at night. The high drops to 46.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with a high of 35.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixed with some clouds. The high climbs to 42.---------