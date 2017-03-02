AccuWeather: Winter Returns

Strong winds today have brought back in seasonably cold air. The strongest wind gusts of 50 to as high as 64mph across the area occurred early this morning and while was still windy this afternoon, the gusts have knocked off into the 30 to 40mph range.TONIGHT: Overnight its clear and cold with winds relaxing to 7-14mph. The low is a chilly 31, with suburbs dropping into the mid 20's.FRIDAY: A weak ripple of energy will roll through and with the atmosphere very unstable we'll be able to squeeze out some scattered snow showers across the area, which could leave a grassy coating in spots. Roads will be just wet as we expect very light precipitation and temps of late having been near record values. Overall, this is not much of an event as there isn't even a closed low or clipper system to ignite a solid band of precipitation anywhere. Basically just instability snow showers that will be hit or miss across the area-favored time is in the afternoon when things are most unstable. Temperature wise we will struggle to reach 40 and with winds gusting to 35mph it will certainly feel like the 30'sSATURDAY: The core of the coldest air will be moving in and a high of only 36! With the wind, it will feel no better than the 20's. Gusts during the afternoon in the 35 to 40mph range. Plenty of sun with pop up cumulus clouds.SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Our high is 41.MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures climb with a much milder high of 55. A shower is possible late in the day or at night.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible. Clouds mix with sunny breaks. The high soars to 69.WEDNESDAY: Skies are partly sunny and it's still mild with a high around 66.THURSDAY: We see plenty of sun, but we cool down to 52.------