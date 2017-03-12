Here's the early call from Accuweather. This is subject to change depending on the track of the storm. pic.twitter.com/ocpYZgWIBw — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) March 12, 2017

This is not a joke! It's what we call heart attack snow. It's VERY heavy and wet. Please take your time shoveling! pic.twitter.com/Uv9qlhKvtD — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) March 12, 2017

A Winter Storm WARNING will be in effect from Monday at 8pm night until 4pm Tuesday and covers nearly the entire 6abc viewing area.That includes Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, the Lehigh Valley, central New Jersey and most of south Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the rest of South Jersey.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Overnight lows will range from 14 in the suburbs to 20 in the city.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays cold. High 38.TUESDAY: Watching the coast for what appears to be a major winter storm. At this time it looks like periods of heavy snow and gusty winds, but there is the possibility of a changeover to rain in some areas, especially down at the shore. High 38. Wind chills in the teens and 20's.The snow will start sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.A rain/snow line will develop, and the question remains: how far north and west will it travel? As of now it appears it will begin around 20 to 25 miles southeast of the I-95 corridor and move south into Tuesday.Heaviest snow will occur between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. with snowfall rates up to 1" to 2" per hour.The snow should begin to taper off between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.In the far western suburbs, including the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, expect up to 12-16" inches of snow.Expect 8"-12" for Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania counties and part of New Castle County.For interior portions of south Jersey we could see 4"-8" of snow. Expect 2"-4" as you move south and east, and and 1"-2" of snow toward Cape May.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of leftover snow during the morning. Otherwise, blustery and cold. High 30.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 38.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 38.SATURDAY: Sun to increasing clouds. High 43.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. High: 45.