AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning issued for region

Here's the early call from Accuweather. This is subject to change depending on the track of the storm. pic.twitter.com/ocpYZgWIBw — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) March 12, 2017

This is not a joke! It's what we call heart attack snow. It's VERY heavy and wet. Please take your time shoveling! pic.twitter.com/Uv9qlhKvtD — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) March 12, 2017

A Winter Storm WARNING will be in effect from Monday night until Tuesday evening and covers nearly the entire 6abc viewing area.That includes Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, the Lehigh Valley, central New Jersey and most of south Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 34. Wind chills in the 20's.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays cold. High 38.TUESDAY: Watching the coast for what appears to be a major winter storm. At this time it looks like periods of heavy snow and gusty winds, but there is the possibility of a changeover to rain in some areas, especially down at the shore. High 36. Wind chills in the teens and 20's.The snow will start sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.A rain/snow line will develop, and the question remains: how far north and west will it travel? As of now it appears it will begin around 20 to 25 miles southeast of the I-95 corridor and move south into Tuesday.Heaviest snow will occur between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. with snowfall rates up to 1" to 2" per hour.The snow should begin to taper off between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.In the far western suburbs, including the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, expect up to 12-16" inches of snow.Expect 8"-12" for Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania counties and part of New Castle County.For interior portions of south Jersey we could see 4"-8" of snow. Expect 2"-4" as you move south and east, and and 1"-2" of snow toward Cape May.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of leftover snow during the morning. Otherwise, blustery and cold. High 34.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, somewhat milder. High 42.SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. High 46.------