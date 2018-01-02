A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth counties Wednesday evening until 7 p.m. Thursday.TONIGHT: Skies are clear and bone-chilling cold lingers. The low in Philadelphia is 14 with outlying suburbs dipping into the upper single digits.WEDNESDAY: Sunrise temperatures are in the single digits and teens, but during the afternoon a degree of relief arrives as our high climbs to a far less harsh 31. This would be a good afternoon to get out and about and get some errands done, in case you've been hibernating! Clouds will increase during the afternoon. Some snow sweeps in from the coast late at night.THURSDAY: The Arctic air (one ingredient needed for snow) is firmly in place. Now, we just need moisture to create snow. That will come from a very large, powerful Nor'easter than forms off the coast of Florida and quickly intensifies as it moves northeast. If we got a direct hit from this storm, we'd be talking about accumulation in feet, not inches!But, while the track isn't set in stone, model consensus keeps the storm about 250 miles off the coast, bringing us a glancing blow (any slight shift in track will change expected snow totals.) Timing: Snow begins from SE to NW late Wednesday night. Biggest Impact: AM commute Thursday. Hardest hit: eastern New Jersey. Steadiest snow: 5am to 11amSnow Ends SW to NE Thursday afternoon. Snowfall: Coastal counties of New Jersey & Southern Delaware: 3 to 6". I-95 metro area: 1 to 3". Lehigh Valley and northwest suburbs: coating to 1". Winds gust 40-50 mph as the storm departs Thursday afternoon. The high: 29.FRIDAY: Behind the departing coastal storm, we'll see plenty of sun, but another round of Arctic air will be rushing into our region. The high is just 17 with another hit of frigid wind chills, below zero all day long. The low drops very close to the record low of 4 degrees, set in 1896.SATURDAY: The bitter cold hangs on, despite mostly sunny skies. The high is just 15. The low drops to our record low of 4 degrees, set in 2014.SUNDAY: Morning lows will be in the single digits, but during the afternoon we improve to 24. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It's still uncomfortably cold.MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies as another storm system approaches the region. This time, it's a clipper which usually doesn't translate to a major snowfall. However, a period of snow or ice is possible during the day which could lead to slippery travel. The high is 38.TUESDAY: Warmer air rushes in, changing any snow to rain. The high climbs to 40.---------