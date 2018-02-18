AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the heart of the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. Several inches are expected to fall through the night with the highest snowfall totals to the northwest.TONIGHT: Periods of snow for most with rain south and east of Philadelphia. We expect to get about 1-3" near I-95, although some of that will melt on the roads and the rest will likely get washed away when precipitation changes to rain. This is more of an event for our suburbs in the north and west where 3-5 inches will fall from northern Bucks, Montgomery and western Chester counties and all points north to the Poconos. The overnight low is 34 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in some suburbs.SUNDAY: Look for slippery spots north and west of Philadelphia early in areas where the salt and plow trucks don't manage to treat and clear, but overall, this will be a nice "bounce back" day with sunshine returning and a milder afternoon high around 48.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 52.TUESDAY: A large ridge of high pressure brings warmer air from the Gulf, it may even feel a bit humid! Temperatures will rise some 25 degrees above average! (old record: 70 in 1939).WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It looks like the rain will hold off until nightfall. We will experience record warmth. This time, the high hits 73 (old record: 72 in 1930).THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a touch of rain. The high cools to about 58, but that's still well above the average high (46).FRIDAY: This is another rather cloudy day with a chance for a little rain. The high is 50.SATURDAY: Rather cloudy with a chance of rain. High 57.------