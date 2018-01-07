  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wintry Mix Monday Night

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., January 7, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and frigid. Lows 8-15.

MONDAY: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region from 1pm to 9pm Monday. Becoming cloudy. A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will develop by mid afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected, but nonetheless, road conditions will become icy and slick. High 33.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 39.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with some rain during the afternoon. High 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with on and off rain. High 58.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a leftover morning shower. Sun and clouds by afternoon. High 50.

SUNDAY: Cooler and sunny. High: 37


