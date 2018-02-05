AccuWeather: Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning

We saw plenty of sunshine today. But, winds gusting near 40 MPH at times, created wind chills in the teens and 20s, with air temperatures near freezing.TONIGHT :An upper level disturbance rides by tonight and gives us clouds, and the chance of a few snow showers far north and west. It's still cold, but not as windy. The low is 24.TUESDAY: Look for plenty of clouds early, with some sunshine by the afternoon. The high is a seasonable 42. Late at night, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible, especially from areas near I-95 and north.WEDNESDAY: We have issued an ACCUWEATHER ALERT as our next system will be pushing northeastward from the Tennessee Valley. Precipitation begins right near dawn as a wintry mix across much of the region before gradually transitioning to rain from SE to NW. This will be a sloppy morning with the biggest impacts in the northwest suburbs. Here's a rough breakdown: I-95 metro area on SE sees a coating to 1" of sleet and snow before a change to rain around 10AM; More immediate northwest suburbs see 1" to 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and rain around noon; Northern Lehigh Valley sees around 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and rain in the early afternoon. The morning rush looks to be most impacted with temps warming into the 40s by the afternoon rush for most areas along I-95. The high is 44.THURSDAY:The all important Eagles Victory Parade: Sun and clouds with a stiff northwest wind at 12-25 MPH. High temps only near 34 with wind chills in the lower 20s.FRIDAY: We're looking at mostly cloudy skies with another brisk and cold high around 38.SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a much milder high around 47.SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high warms to 51.MONDAY: A lingering shower is possible early on. Otherwise, we expect a mix of clouds and sun. The high is a seasonable 44.---------