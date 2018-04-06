WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wintry Weekend

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After a cool, cloudy and damp start we've busted into the warm sector this afternoon with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies are in store with a few light showers possible after midnight. Temperatures fall through the 50s this evening for those of you heading out. The overnight low dips to 39.

SATURDAY: Our southern storm now appears to be tracking farther to our south again which means it will have only a minor impact here. Some early morning showers may change to wet snow briefly, especially in the southern half of the region, but no accumulation expected. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy and cool with a high of only 47. Some additional snow showers may clip southern parts of our area in the evening.

SUNDAY: The chilly air is still in place, but we see partly sunny skies, so this will be the brighter of the two weekend days. It's brisk with a high of just 47 again.

MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region. The high is still cool: 45.

TUESDAY: Clouds stick around and a shower is possible, but our high improves to 51.

WEDNESDAY: It now appears as though we transition back to partly sunny skies with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Milder air returns! We see mostly cloudy skies and there could be a spotty shower around, but our high shoots up to about 60.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable, with a high of 62.
