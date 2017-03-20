WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wild Temperature Swings This First Week of Spring

Watch the latest forecast. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Astronomical spring began early this morning and it has felt like it today. Lots of strong late March sunshine early in the day, with a seasonable high of 54.

TONIGHT: A weak area of low pressure drops by to our southwest giving us mostly cloudy skies and the low chance of a spotty shower. Lows will range from 33 to 38 across the region so staying above freezing tonight.

TUESDAY: We'll start off cloudy and that will likely last into the early afternoon before we start to see sunshine breaking out for the mid to late afternoon hours. Temps should warm nicely to 59, in response to that afternoon sunshine. An arctic cold front then passes through in the evening hours putting an end to the spring warmth for a couple days.

WEDNESDAY: The winds will be howling out of the northwest at near 20 mph and temps will hover around the mid to upper 30's most of the day, perhaps touching 40 in the afternoon. This, despite full sunshine. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20's all day long so don't put away the winter jacket just yet!

THURSDAY: We have another mainly sunny, chilly day with a high of 45.

FRIDAY: More clouds build back into the region. It's breezy and milder with a shower possible, especially in our northwest suburbs. The high: 55.

SATURDAY: It's a breezy and milder start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is a warm 70.

SUNDAY: Another system arrives, bringing clouds and the possibility of some rain. The high falls back to 53.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, more rain possible and a slightly cooler high around 47.
