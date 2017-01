There is an FAA ground stop in effect for flights departing to Philadelphia International Airport, and DRPA has reduced the speed on area bridges.Travelers should check the status of their flight with their carrier.Speed limits have been reduced along all DRPA bridges to 25 miles per hour.These include, Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross, and Commodore Barry Bridges.The pedestrian walkway along the Ben Franklin Bridge is also closed.