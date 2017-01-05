Area road crews prepare for some snow

Crews were out Thursday getting highways and secondary roads ready for anticipated snowfall.Chopper 6 HD found PennDOT trucks treating roads including I-95 with brine.Action News is told 180 of its trucks were out across the state of Pennsylvania.In the Parkside section of Philadelphia, the city's streets department workers were loading up salt trucks.They were due to hit the roads at 7 p.m. Thursday.In Delaware, DelDOT crews were also pre-treating roads for whatever the evening brings."We will be fully staffed to battle the storm that is coming," DelDOT engineer Maureen Kelley told Action News at noon. "We want to get everything treated before the later activities that are coming in. We are in the middle of trying to figure out when our staff is going to stay over from the end of close of business or if we will call them back in."The goal, of course: to keep the roads as safe as possible for those who have to be out traveling in the winter weather.