  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

Stunning bioluminescence lights up Tasmania beaches

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stunning bioluminescence lights up Tasmania beaches (Instagram/Leanne Marshall via Storyful)

If you need a reminder on how beautiful nature can be, look no further than these stunning images taken near Rocky Cape National Park in Tasmania.

The waters of Preservation Bay were lit up by bioluminescent algae over the past few days, coloring waves an electric blue.

The bioluminescence event is caused by single-celled algae or plant plankton called Noctiluca scintillans. These algae glow bright blue during the night when disturbed by waves or currents, according to National Geographic.
Related Topics:
weatherbe inspirednaturesciencebeaches
Load Comments
WEATHER
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Snow cleanup continues in Philadelphia
More Weather
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
House intel leaders see no evidence on wiretap
Show More
Will mortgage rates rise? What to know about Fed rate hike
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Deadly head-on crash in Salem County
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
More Video